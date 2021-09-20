Ken Jennings And Mayim Bialik Will Host ‘Jeopardy!’ For The Rest Of 2021

After hosting “Jeopardy!” for nearly four decades before his passing, the peerless Alex Trebek left behind some massive shoes to fill. Numerous celebs stepped in as temporary guest hosts. In August, the game show announced that the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, would team up with Mayim Bialik to share hosting duties.

Although Richards was named the new, permanent host of the syndicated version of “Jeopardy!” he stepped down from his role as host after filming a week’s worth of shows. That happened after some disparaging comments about women he made on a podcast he hosted from 2013 to 2014 recently resurfaced, along with a 2010 discrimination lawsuit filed against him.

“It pains me that these past incidents and comments have cast such a shadow on Jeopardy! as we look to start a new chapter,” Richards said, apologizing to staff members in an internal memo obtained by TODAY.

Richards was also out as the executive producer of “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune” less than two weeks later.

While the search for a permanent host continues, Bialik will stay on as a temporary host, sharing the honor with the show’s biggest winner ever, Ken Jennings. “Jeopardy!” shared the news on Twitter.

“Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year,” @Jeopardy tweeted. “Everyone on the staff is supralunar.”

Not sure if you’ve heard but @missmayim and @kenjennings are hosting me until the end of the year. Everyone on the staff is supralunar. pic.twitter.com/mpYVpusQ7V — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) September 16, 2021

Bialik is an actress, author, host, and neuroscientist known for her award-winning role on “The Big Bang Theory” and her current sitcom, “Call Me Kat.” In 2004, Jennings went on an unprecedented 74-game victory streak worth $2.52 million on “Jeopardy!” and appeared in several special “Jeopardy!” tournaments. He joined the show as a consulting producer in 2020.

Bialik will serve as the host for several weeks of episodes beginning Monday, Sept. 20 through Nov. 5. After that, Bialik and Jennings will split hosting duties through the end of the calendar year.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.