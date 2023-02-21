Krispy Kreme teamed up with Reese’s to make 3 new salty-sweet doughnuts

Krispy Kreme and Reese’s are together again, this time for three new doughnuts inspired by some of their most popular sweet and salty treats: Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Potato Chips, Reese’s Big Cup Stuffed with Pretzels and Reese’s Outrageous.

First up, the Reese’s Salty Sweet Crunch is a shell doughnut filled with Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling. It is then dipped in Reese’s peanut butter icing, drizzled in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing and topped with sea salt praline pretzels.

An Original Glazed doughnut, the Reese’s Salty Sweet Crisp Doughnut is dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with potato sticks, a drizzle of milk chocolate icing and Reese’s peanut butter sauce. It also has a dollop of Reese’s peanut butter Kreme filling right on top.

Lastly, the Reese’s Outrageous Doughnut has more chocolate and peanut butter, but is still a bit salty. An Original Glazed doughnut, it is dipped in Hershey’s milk chocolate icing, topped with Mini Reese’s Pieces and drizzled with Reese’s peanut butter sauce and salted caramel icing.

The doughnuts can be ordered individually or as a Reese’s Salty Sweet Dozen, which includes three of each doughnut and three Original Glazed doughnuts. The collection is in shops nationwide now for a limited time.

This is the second time Krispy Kreme collaborated with Reese’s, with their previous Reese’s doughnut collection launching in 2019.

While the full collection was only for a limited time, the Reese’s Classic Doughnut was so popular that it became a permanent addition to their menu. The doughnut is filled with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme, dipped in Hershey’s chocolate icing and topped with mini peanut butter chips and a drizzle of chocolate and Reese’s peanut butter sauce.

The new Reese’s doughnuts replaced Krispy Kreme’s last collection: Biscoff doughnuts.

The doughnuts combined Krispy Kreme’s Original Glaze with Lotus Biscoff’s cookies and cookie butter. The doughnut shop said they had a “caramelized cookie taste” from the Biscoff cookies, combined with flavors like cheesecake and dark chocolate.

