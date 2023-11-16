Latest eye drop recall includes 27 products at CVS, Rite Aid and more

Concerns about unsanitary production have led to yet another eye drop recall that is pulling more than two dozen products sold at stores like CVS, Rite Aid, Target and Walmart.

Kilitch Healthcare India is recalling 27 types of lubricating eye drops about three weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned consumers not to buy or use them. FDA investigators determined the eye drops pose a potential risk of eye infections or related harm due to unsanitary conditions and "positive bacterial test results" at the unnamed facility where they are manufactured.

"These products are intended to be sterile," the FDA said in a statement. "Ophthalmic drug products pose a potentially heightened risk of harm to users because drugs applied to the eyes bypass some of the body’s natural defenses."

SEE MORE: With eyedrop recall, what consumers should know about protecting eyes

The recall affects eye drops with expiration dates ranging from November 2023 to September 2025. For the full list of recalled products, click here.

Some stores have already begun removing the items from store shelves. Consumers, meanwhile, have been advised to stop using the recalled eye drops and return them to where they were purchased.

So far, there have been no reports of eye infections associated with the eye drops. People are encouraged to report any adverse events or quality problems with the eye drops to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com