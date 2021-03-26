Menu

Lewistown Boys & Girls Club is raising money to help hospital

MTN
Posted at 9:14 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 11:14:06-04

GREAT FALLS — The Lewistown Boys & Girls Club is raising money to help Central Montana Medical Center buy a mammography machine.

Kids at the club are making paracord bracelets. They began making them in 2020 but because of the pandemic never got around to selling them. The bracelets are $5 each. The goal is to raise $500, and all proceeds will go to CMMC.

"It makes my heart swell because these are some pretty darn good kids and they've got a service mind-set all around,” said Shila Fischer, spokesperson for the Lewistown Boys & Girls Club.

CMMC posted on Facebook:

The Boys & Girls Club of Lewistown have launched a project called “Knots 4 Life”! They are making and selling paracord bracelets with a goal of raising $500 for CMMC’s 3D Mammography Campaign. Knots 4 Life stemmed from the Club’s pre-teens and teens celebration of the word “grateful” in February.
They wanted to share their gratitude with another service organization, and CMMC’s 3D mammogram equipment came to mind - after learning about the need from a visit from Ann Tuss, CMMC Foundation Manager. The kids came up with the Knots 4 Life project; personally tying and knotting the paracord bracelets and selling them for $5 each. The bracelets are a variety of colors, including pink in honor of breast cancer survivors.
They are also making one of a kind paracord bracelets and those will be on an auction site for bid. One of the coolest break-aways from the happenings is that Club kids went home and told moms to go get their mammograms! ‘Wow! They get how important this is!” said Ann.

To order a bracelet, call the club at 406-535-2257.

