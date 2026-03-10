A Spring Break snack that won’t spill: Learn to make apple-berry fruit leather

Are you looking for a Spring Break snack that travels well? These fruit leather roll-ups won’t spill or spoil during long road trips and provide a sweet treat without added sugar. Scripps News food and wellness contributor Jessica DeLuise, PA-C, shows you how to make them at home.

Apple-berry fruit leather roll-ups

Makes 6-8 rolls

Ingredients



2 cups frozen mixed berries

1 cup unsweetened apple sauce

1 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions



Defrost the berries.

Preheat your oven to 200F or to the lowest setting possible.

Add all ingredients to a food processor and blend until smooth.

Optional steps



Strain the mixture to remove the seeds. I don’t mind them.

Add the mixture to a saucepan and simmer on low for 5-10 minutes, until the mixture reduces slightly. This will help steam off some water before the dehydration step.

Pour the mixture onto a sheet pan lined with a silicone mat.

Spread the mixture out into an even, thin layer, about ¼-⅓ inch thick. Use two pans if necessary.

Bake for 5-6 overs (may be up to 8-10) until the fruit leather is set and dry.

TIP: If you notice the fruit leather splitting or cracking, it may be too dry or was spread too thin. No problem! It is still delicious and edible, but may not roll up as easily.

Flip leather onto the same-sized piece of wax paper or parchment paper.

Use kitchen sheers to cut the leather into strips.

Roll up.

Store at room temperature for 4-7 days.

