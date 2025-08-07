Confused about tipping? When experts say you should — and shouldn’t — tip

Tipping is a long-standing part of American culture, but as costs rise and checkout screens increasingly suggest preset gratuities, many consumers are left wondering who to tip, how much, and when it’s okay not to.

According to a new survey from Bankrate, 63% of Americans now have a negative view of tipping—a 4% increase from last year. That growing dissatisfaction is contributing to what experts are calling “tipping fatigue.”

“People are pretty annoyed about tipping,” said Ted Rossman, Bankrate Senior Analyst. “A lot of people just think tipping culture has gotten out of hand.”

Many consumers in the survey cited frustrations with businesses relying on customers to supplement wages, as well as the pressure created by pre-entered tip suggestions on digital payment systems. Rossman says that instead of tipping being a reward for service, it's increasingly feeling like an obligation, regardless of the level of service or type of transaction.

Despite those frustrations, there are still many situations where tipping is expected.

Rossman says consumers should plan to tip at least 18-20% at sit-down restaurants. The same goes for services like rideshares, taxis, and personal grooming, including haircuts or spa treatments.

For food delivery, Bankrate recommends tipping either $5 or 20%, whichever is greater.

But there are also situations where tipping may not be necessary, like at coffee shops, food trucks, or fast food restaurants.

“You don’t always need to tip for quick counter service,” Rossman said.

For people working in tip-reliant jobs, even small tips can make a big difference.

“Sometimes it’s devastating when people don’t tip,” Ruben Carmona, a food delivery driver in Tempe, Arizona, and former server, said.

“The waitress or waiter lives off of the tips,” added Daniel Lopez, a former rideshare driver in Glendale, Arizona. “If not, then we should change that altogether as a culture.”

As tipping culture continues to evolve, financial experts say it’s worth taking a thoughtful approach: know where tipping is customary, plan it into your budget, and understand that while the expectations may feel unclear at times, your tip could have a real impact on someone else’s livelihood.

This story was reported on-air by Jane Caffrey at the Scripps News Group station in Phoenix and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.