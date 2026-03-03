Government says Live Nation bullied venues, artists in ticketing market

A landmark trial begins Tuesday as the Department of Justice and a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sue Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation, alleging it engages in anticompetitive practices.

The lawsuit, filed nearly two years ago by the Biden administration, accuses Ticketmaster and Live Nation of using their dominance in the ticket market to block rivals. The DOJ and 30 state attorneys general say Live Nation locks up venues through exclusive long-term agreements, threatening to withhold artists and tours if venues do not sign those deals.

The suit also alleges that Live Nation pressures artists to use the company as their promoter in order to gain access to those venues.

The trial comes as Ticketmaster and Live Nation face public criticism over high ticket fees, which often push prices far above face value. Some artists have even turned to selling tickets in person to help fans avoid the costs associated with online sales.

In a statement, Live Nation said the DOJ will “lose in court because it ignores the basic economics of live entertainment.” The company said most service fees go to venues, and that growing competition in ticketing has cut into Ticketmaster’s profit margins.

But officials argue Live Nation is harming consumers.

“Live Nation has manipulated the market and made itself untouchable by any competitor — not because it is better, but because it has created a monopoly. This is illegal, plain and simple, and artists, their fans, and the live venues that support them are hurting as a result,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said. “Live Nation harms fans through higher fees and a, frankly, terrible ticketing experience, and threatens venues with loss of access to tours and artists if they don’t enter into long and exclusive agreements with the company.”