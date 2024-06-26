21 million Miniverse 'Make It Mini' kids' toys recalled due to resin

Tens of millions of Miniverse “Make It Mini” children’s toys are under recall.

Kids use the Miniverse Make It Mini Sets to make miniature creations out of resin, which they solidify with a UV light.

But the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning parents and their kids that the resin, when liquid, can have harmful effects.

The liquid resin can “cause skin, eye, and respiratory irritation or sensitization when inhaled, touched, or ingested by children or adults,” the CPSC said in its recall notice.

The resins contain acrylates, which are derived from acrylic acid, at levels that are banned in children’s products. When the resins cure, however, they are no longer hazardous.

Consumer Product Safety Commission Miniverse Make It Mini Sets with Liquid Resins are under recall

About 21 million Make It Mini sets are under recall in the U.S., and an additional 1 million are recalled in Canada.

Parent company MGA Entertainment is aware of 26 reported incidents affiliated with its products, which include claims of skin burns and irritation, and respiratory irritation. One report states that a customer’s asthma was triggered.

The sets under recall include Make It Mini Appliances, and all models and series of Make It Mini Food, and Make It Mini Lifestyle.

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using the products immediately. They can opt for either a refund or replacement when sending in the product or unused resin.

Consumers can contact MGA Entertainment at (800) 222-4685 or mvcustomer_care@mgae.com for more information.

For a full list of affected products, click here.

