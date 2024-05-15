Cream cheese sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee stores in 30 states recalled due to salmonella risk

Cream cheese spreads sold in multiple stores across the U.S. have been recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.

Schreiber Foods, which manufactures the affected product, said it was voluntarily recalling select spreads "out of an abundance of caution" after one of its suppliers said an ingredient in its formula has the potential to contain the bacteria. No cases of illness related to the recall have been reported to Schreiber Foods so far.

The impacted cream cheeses were sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee and Hornbacher's, with each store now voluntarily removing the products from their shelves.

Aldi recalled four different cream cheese spreads across 28 states and Washington, D.C., all with sell-by dates ranging from Aug. 30 to Sept. 22. Those include Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products.

"Aldi sincerely regrets the inconvenience and concern caused as a result of this recall," the company said.

Hy-Vee recalled two of its cream cheese varieties as part of the voluntary recall — Hy-Vee Whipped Cream Cheese Spread and Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread — as well as its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix. The products were sold in Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore, Dollar Fresh Markets and Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience stores in eight states.

The impacted product sold at Hornbacher's is the Essential Everyday Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread with the best-by date of Sept. 1. The retailer has locations in two states.

Schreiber Foods said anyone who has purchased the affected items should discard them immediately or return them to whichever store they purchased from for a full refund.

Salmonella causes around 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths each year in the U.S., according to the CDC.

Most people who become sick from the bacteria get diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps beginning six hours to six days after being infected. The illness can then last four to seven days, with most people recovering without specific treatment. Others, however, become severely sick and must take antibiotics or be hospitalized, per the CDC.

For specific information regarding Aldi's recalled products click here. Hy-Vee's impacted products can be found here, and Hornbacher's is listed here.