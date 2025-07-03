Oscar Mayer turkey bacon recalled over listeria concerns

More than 360,000 pounds of Oscar Mayer turkey bacon have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced.

The affected products were produced between April 24 and June 11 and sold nationwide under the following labels:



12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL”

36-oz. packages containing three 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL”

48-oz. packages containing four 12-oz. vacuum-packed packages of “Oscar Mayer Turkey BACON ORIGINAL”

The potential contamination was discovered during routine testing by the manufacturer, which indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium that can cause serious illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, listeria can lead to severe intestinal infection, particularly in pregnant women, newborns, older adults, and individuals with weakened immune systems.

As of now, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled products. However, officials advise anyone experiencing symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, fatigue, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures to contact their health care provider immediately.

