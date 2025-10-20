United flight diverted after windshield crack; NTSB launches investigation

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a United Airlines flight from Denver to Los Angeles was forced to divert to Salt Lake City last week due to a crack in one of the layers of the plane's windshield.

"On Thursday, United flight 1093 landed safely in Salt Lake City to address damage to its multilayered windshield," the NTSB said in a statement obtained by Scripps News. "We arranged for another aircraft to take customers to Los Angeles later that day and our maintenance team is working to return the aircraft to service."

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Hegseth’s plane diverted to UK due to crack in windshield

According to officials, aircraft windshields are designed to function safely in case any layer sustains damage. Investigators said they are still gathering radar, weather and flight recorder data, but a windscreen has been sent to NTSB laboratories for examination. They will now work to determine whether something hit the Boeing 737 jet mid-flight and, if so, what it was.

There were 134 passengers and six crew members on board at the time of the incident, the NTSB confirmed. No other information was immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration is currently not responding to media inquiries, citing the ongoing government shutdown — which entered its 20th day on Monday. House Speaker Mike Johnson has warned this could become the longest government shutdown in American history, surpassing previous records as negotiations between Republicans and Democrats remain at an impasse.