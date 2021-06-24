California triplets pregnant at the same time

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — A set of triplets in California are all pregnant at the same time.

The Tran triplets of Orange County are each due to deliver their babies over the next four months, KCBS reports.

Gina, Nina, and Victoria say they were born four minutes apart and they’ve shared many milestones over the years.

The 35-year-old sisters told KCBS that they sought to have their babies around the same time after learning the first sibling was expecting.

The sisters say they’re expecting to deliver their babies with the same OBGYN at MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center in July, August, and November.

When the bundles of joy arrive, the sisters they’ll even out the number of nieces and nephew – three boys and three girls. Though, they say that part wasn’t planned.