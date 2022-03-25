Goldman Sachs CEO to DJ at Lollapalooza in July

CHICAGO — A prominent bank executive is trading in his day job for a DJ booth at a music festival in Chicago this summer.

Goldman Sach's CEO David Solomon is set to perform at Lollapalooza, NBC Chicago and CNN reported.

"Excited to play Lollapalooza for the first time this summer," Solomon posted on social media, NBC News reported.

Solomon added that proceeds would benefit various non-profits in partnership with his record label, Payback Records.

According to CNN and NME, Solomon regularly DJs at Miami and New York clubs under the alias "D-Sol."

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson told CNN that Solomon DJs four to six events each year, and all proceeds go to charity.

The BBC reported that Solomon, who has been with Goldman Sachs since 1999, made $35 million last year.

The festival will take place at Grant Park from July 28-31.