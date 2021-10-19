Have a bad day? Watch this Australian toddler give an adorable pep talk

SYDNEY, Australia — A family in Sydney, Australia, shared an adorable video of their toddler giving a pep talk filled with positive affirmations.

“Hey. I say to myself you are bold, you are brilliant, you are beautiful. Today, you will not let other people’s words affect you. You are worthy of greatness. I love you,” said 2-year-old Aleksandra Dimitrievski.

Alexandra’s mother, Sofia, filmed the video for the family’s Instagram.

Sofia told Good Morning America says she started to say some affirmations to her daughter one day when she climbed onto her lap as she was doing her makeup, and the toddler would repeat them back with “such passion.”

She told GMA that the affirmations came from Ashley Graham, a model who is a proponent of the body positivity movement.

Graham even reacted to the video on her TikTok account.

“This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” Graham said.