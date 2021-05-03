Man visits beauty school to learn how to do hair for wife whose vision is deteriorating

RED DEER, Alberta — A man recently visited a beauty school to learn how to do his wife’s hair and makeup, because she’s having problems doing it herself as her vision deteriorates.

The director of Delmar College of Hair and Aesthetics Red Deer, Carrie Hannah, told the Red Deer Advocate that the man showed up at random and asked for help. She told the local newspaper that the man asked if they were offering courses and she said, “We sure are.”

Britney Smith, a student the Canadian school, shared adorable photos of her teaching the man some beauty skills on her professional Facebook page in April.

In her post that has now gone viral, Smith said the man’s wife is unable to curl her own hair and often burns herself, so the husband “stepped up to the plate” to learn how to use a curling iron.

“We had the pleasure of teaching him!” Smith wrote.

Smith said she and others at the school taught the man how to do volume curls on short hair, how to protect his wife’s skin from being burned and even how to put mascara on her.

“This gentleman warmed all of our hearts and was beautiful reminder that we need to keep positive and loving each other,” wrote the school in another post.

People reports the husband has chosen to remain anonymous, but the magazine identified him as a 79-year-old man who has been married to his wife for 50 years.