Live theater to make comeback in Whitehall

WHITEHALL - Gold Junction Presents is planning to fill seats in the Star Theatre with people to watch live performances like in Whitehall's heyday.

"Community theater used to be a big part of Whitehall’s culture and we’re just trying to get more activities, especially community theater live productions into the Star Theatre," said Elizabeth Pullman, Gold Junction Presents board member.

Before it was called the Star Theatre, the old theater building was originally known as the Huber Opera House.

It was the building in the center of town, so all activities took place there. The first mention of community theater in Whitehall was more than 100 years ago. Known as the Whitehall Dramatic Club, the club was made up of local talent who put on performances like ‘What Became of Parker’ and ‘Mary’s Millions.’"

Now, the Star Theatre is the only original structure left in that center block of town.

The first short play of the year, titled “An Experiment”, will be hosted inside the Star Theatre. Ron Young, the director of the play, says theater allows the community to experience new things that they might not be able to in a small town.

"It gives people an opportunity to explore different things that they might like to do that they might not get an opportunity in a larger community," said Ron Young, director of the play.

Gold junction presents is in the process of purchasing the Star Theatre to work on reclamation and rehab the building to make it the community hub it once was.

"All of this is kind of, you know, step 1, step 2, step 3. Get the building, get the live audience and the theater back in here and then rehab and make this building what it used to be in a very cool way," said Pullman.

The Whitehall Community Theatre will have its first performance June 18.