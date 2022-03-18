LIVE UPDATES: No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech

The No. 14 Montana State men's basketball team is playing in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 1996 against No. 3 Texas Tech. Find updates from MTN's Ashley Washburn in San Diego below.
26 years in the making 🕺
No. 14 Montana State vs. No. 3 Texas Tech
Now let’s dance. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/eUTMkV42KT
Quite the start for Texas Tech.
The Red Raiders are riding a 10-0 run to start the half prompting #MSUBobcatsMBB to call a timeout and regroup.
10-2 Texas Tech 17:14 1st #MarchMadness
Bishop goes 2-2 at the charity stripe to end Texas Tech's run, but Terrence Shannon Jr. follows up with a corner three.
15-4 Texas Tech 15:44 1st #MarchMadness
With Adonis Arms' baseline layup, Texas Tech is 10 for 10 on their last field goal attempts and on another 14-3 run.
NICK G FOR THE THREE!
Nick Gazelas hits two big 3-pointers for the Bobcats to cut Texas Tech’s lead to 16 with 7:54 remaining in the first half, 33-17.#MarchMadness
Xavier Bishop sinks the buzzer-beater three to end the half.
52-25 Texas Tech HALF#MSUBobcatsMBB | #MarchMadness
Had to take a double-take when I looked at the halftime stats 🥲
Texas Tech finished the first half shooting 72% from the field and 70% from three. Insane. #MarchMadness
