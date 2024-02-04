2024 Grammy Awards Live: SZA, Billie Eilish claim first awards

And the Grammy goes to...

It's music's favorite night of the year, the 66th Grammy Awards.

SZA leads the charge with a whopping nine nominations for her album "SOS" and the chart-topping track "Kill Bill."

The premiere ceremony will award about 80 Grammys, and SZA and Phoebe Bridgers have already claimed the first Grammy of the night with Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Ghost in the Machine.”

"Barbie" didn’t just conquer the box office but also the Grammy nominations, securing 11 nods and dominating the visual media song category.

At the premiere ceremony, "Barbie" got its first win as Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?" won a Grammy for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Victoria Monét won her very first career Grammy. Her album "JAGUAR II," snagged the award for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, at the premiere ceremony.

Taylor Swift, the reigning lady of the year, boasts six nominations, including album of the year for "Midnights," and song and record of the year for “Anti-Hero."

Other leading ladies like Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, the female group Boygenius, and Brandy Clark each clinched six nods.

Only two gentlemen, Jon Batiste, and producer Jack Antonoff, match the ladies with six nominations.

Several historic possibilities are up for grabs!

Since 1999, no Black woman has claimed the Album of the Year trophy, but this year, SZA or Janelle Monae could potentially change that narrative.

If Taylor Swift secures the Album of the Year, she would set a new record as the artist with the most wins ever, boasting a total of four.

Karol G, with "Mañana Será Bonito," could make history as the first female artist to win in the Best Música Urbana Album category.

This year, there are three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. “Padam Padam” by Kylie Minogue won Best Pop Dance Recording during the premiere ceremony, that was her first win in 18 years and her second ever Grammy Award.

The show had not even started, and Killer Mike took home all three of his nominations. The Atlanta rapper secured victories in Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for "Scientists & Engineers," along with Best Rap Album for "Michael."

As for the actual show, comedian Trevor Noah is set to host for the fourth consecutive year, with the main show scheduled to be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+ starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Get ready for a night of musical brilliance and fierce competition!

Some of the winners so far:

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - “Ghost in the Machine”





Best Music Video

The Beatles - “I'm Only Sleeping"

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike - “Michael”

Best Rap Song

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Best Rap Performance

Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - “Scientists & Engineers”

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

Best Country Song

Chris Stapleton - “White Horse”

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”





Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Theron Thomas





Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue - “Padam Padam”

For the complete list of 94 categories, check here.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com