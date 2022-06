LIVINGSTON - All animals are reportedly safe after being evacuated from Stafford Animal Shelter in Livingston on Monday.

According to a social media post, the Yellowstone River surged from two sides, overtaking the shelter.

All the animals are accounted for and tucked in at staff's homes, fosters and Alpenglow Animal Hospital kennels. The shelter will need assistance adopting out the pets in the coming days so they can focus on regrouping.