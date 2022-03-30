Livingston coffee shop pays tribute to grizzly attack victim

BOZEMAN — RX Coffee in Livingston held a special fundraiser on Tuesday for the family of Craig Clouatre, who was found dead from an apparent grizzly encounter on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The community in Livingston has been banding together the last few days in support of Craig's family. Tuesdays at RX Coffee were Craig's delivery days for Shamrock Foods.

“It was our day waiting for him to come in today, as it being Tuesday,” said Jusenta Hall, manager at RX Coffee.

Tuesdays now hold a special significance; for the coffee shop staff, it was their day to see Craig's smiling face.

“Tuesdays I take care of all the ordering. So our big Shamrock order would come on Tuesday, and he would always stop in to make sure my order was right, nothing was broken,” said Hall.

This was the first Tuesday with Craig not here.

“Today we are dedicating Tuesday to Craig,” Hall said.

All sales at RX Coffee for the day were being donated back to his family.

“People in Livingston band together,” said Diane Coffman, owner of RX Coffee.

As the snow fell, people crowded inside and cars stretched out to Park Avenue.

“I'm Just so pleasantly surprised at the turnout so far,” Coffman said.

They always remember him for his smile.

“He was always just so happy to be here, we’d always get him his coffee and he used to joke, 'Can I just come back there and work with you guys, just a couple days a week,’” said Coffman.

The impact was felt in the community for those who knew him for just a few months or many years.

“I saw a young man that I was excited to help mold, sculpt and have an impact in his life. Five months ago I could've never, ever dreamt the impact he would have on mine," said Mark Jones, business development manager at Shamrock Foods. "Every day he got in our car with a smile on his face, and he left our car with a smile on his face.”

Mark Jones and fellow business development manager Payne Stidham were both instrumental in hiring Craig Clouatre at Shamrock.

“As a human being he was just–they don't come any better and we were just so happy to [have] somebody of that character and those qualities be part of our family and of our team,” said Stidham.

He loved his community, and his community continues to love him back.

“I mean this guy was loved up and down this valley,” said Jones.

They all agreed to strive to live more like Craig.

“We all need to be like Craig,” Coffman said.

From now and every Tuesday moving forward at RX Coffee.

“Tuesdays are always going to be our Craig Day,” said Hall.

For those interested in helping the Clouatre family, a silent auction will be held at the Livingston Civic Center on Sunday, April 10, beginning at 5 p.m.