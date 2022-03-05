Madison's Mission collecting diabetic supplies to send to Ukraine

BUTTE — A mother and daughter team are working with La Quinta Inn and Suites in Butte to help collect diabetic supplies for those in Ukraine who need it during the Russian invasion.

Cyd Martinez heard the story of a Ukrainian mother and 12-year-old daughter, who suffers from Type 1 diabetes, fleeing from the war. The two walked 18 hours to get to Poland. When they arrived, her daughter’s blood sugar was extremely low and supplies to help were being rationed. During their wait, her blood sugar continued to drop. People helped as best as they could, but the girl could have died.

"To get what they need to stay healthy has been absolutely horrible. They’re not having any luck whatsoever and as a mother of a diabetic I just knew when I got the phone call that it was something I had to become involved in." said Cyd.

For years, Cyd struggled to get supplies for her daughter Madison, also a type 1 diabetic. This led to the creation of Madison’s Mission.

Madison’s mission is a gifting program for type 1 diabetics to help people who don’t have insurance get the supplies they need.

Madison, the face of the foundation, has always been proud of how the foundation helps people.

"Whether you're fighting a war in Ukraine or you just are uninsured here in America, diabetic supplies is something that should be available to everyone," said Madison.

Donations will be accepted at La Quinta in Butte. They are looking for syringes, alcohol wipes, apple sauce packets, hard candy, and different types of drinks that are high carb that can be put into a water bottle.

"Even if you can only donate a few things, it’s going to make a major impact on someone’s life." said Madison.

Donations will be collected until Sunday. On Monday, the supplies will be shipped out to Poland where they will be taken to the capital of Ukraine.