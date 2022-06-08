Madonna Casts ‘Ozark’ Actor Julia Garner To Play Her In Biopic

Madonna first announced plans to co-write and direct a film about her life and staggering five-decade career in September 2020. However, she made no mention of who might portray her at that time.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” she said in a statement at the time. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

A year later, the Queen of Pop was said to be considering a handful of actresses, including Florence Pugh, who shed new light on Amy in “Little Women,” and “Ozark” and “Inventing Anna” star Julia Garner.

Now, the studio has confirmed that Garner has been offered the role.

Madonna has been deeply involved in the film.

“It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop,” Madonna told E! Online in an interview last September. “It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”

Along with Pugh and Garner, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira were some actresses considered for the leading role. Those in the running had to participate in intense choreography sessions, sometimes lasting 11-hour-a-day, as well as readings and singing auditions.

On June 7, Variety broke the news that the role had been offered to Garner.

“Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop icon, Variety has learned exclusively,” Variety tweeted. The entertainment publication also shared several side-by-side photos of Garner and Madonna.

Julia Garner has been offered the role of Madonna in an upcoming biopic about the pop icon, Variety has learned exclusively. https://t.co/a1YSuV84Gb pic.twitter.com/mIh7ABezIm — Variety (@Variety) June 7, 2022

The magazine reports that Garner’s team is expected to accept the offer. In addition, “Uncut Gems” actress Julia Fox is reportedly in talks to portray the singer’s longtime friend Debi Mazar.

Universal Pictures will produce the biopic after winning the script in a multi-studio bidding war. Amy Pascal, who produced “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” is attached as a producer. Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody has been co-writing the script with Madonna. The production timeline and other central cast have yet to be announced.

