Malmstrom airmen celebrate National Police Week

Airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base were on the march Tuesday to honor law enforcement as part of National Police Week.

The 24-hour ruck march at Malmstrom started at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Airmen take turns volunteering to put on some of their gear and walk around an outdoor track on base for an hour.

"They'll carry the official Police Week guidon, which is this flag they carry in honor of Police Week. The ruck is really like a memorial ruck in order to honor fallen Montana law enforcement agents as well as fallen Security Forces defenders and our Office of Special Investigations agents,” said Public Affairs Officer 2nd Lt. Daniel Lindstrom.

On Monday, a display of some of the base’s law enforcement vehicles was set up along with some demonstrations, including by the base’s K-9 team.