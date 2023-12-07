Man arrested after firing gun outside Jewish temple in New York

A man opened fire outside a Jewish temple in Albany New York on Thursday, just before the start of Hanukkah.

Nobody was injured in the incident and law enforcement took the man into custody. Police said the man said "Free Palestine" as he was arrested.

Albany police spokesperson Megan Craft said they had a 28-year-old man in custody.

"I have spoken to the Rabbi at Temple Israel and assured her the State will do everything in our power to restore the sense of security her community needs," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. "Any act of antisemitism is unacceptable, and undermining public safety at a synagogue on the first night of Hanukkah is even more deplorable."

Hochul said she had directed state police and the New York National Guard to increase patrols and presence at sites that may be at risk as Hanukkah begins.

The FBI said it would assist in the investigation as needed.

The incident comes amid rising tensions and risks of antisemitism worldwide, as Israel's war with Hamas enters its third month. U.S. and EU officials warned this week of an elevated risk of terrorist attacks associated with or supporting Hamas.

Last year, antisemitic attacks reached their highest level in more than 40 years.

