Man dies after being hit by a vehicle in Fergus County

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Highway Patrol on Sunday said that a 23-year old man died after being hit by a vehicle in Fergus County.

It happened at about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 14, 2022, several miles northwest of Lewistown.

According to the MHP, a Chevy pickup truck with two occupants - a 20-year old male driver and a 21-year old male passenger - was heading east on Wolverine Creek Road near Joyland Road.

After negotiating a right-hand curve, the driver lost control of the truck, which went off the road to the left, hitting the pedestrian.

After getting back on the road, the driver over-corrected, causing the vehicle to rotate 180 degrees, coming to rest in a ditch.

The MHP report says "the vehicle and occupants fled the scene."

The pedestrian, whose name has not yet been released, died at the scene.

According to the MHP, speed and alcohol were factors in the collision.

There is no word yet on what - if any - relationship there was between the pedestrian and the people in the truck, nor whether charges will be filed.

The names of the two people in the truck have not been released at this point.

We will update you if we get more information.



