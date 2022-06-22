Man dies following Flathead River rafting accident

WEST GLACIER - A man died Tuesday afternoon in a rafting accident in Northwest Montana.

A 43-year-old man died following a rafting accident on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River when the raft rolled in the rapids below Moccasin Creek.

Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino tells MTN News said a call came in late Tuesday afternoon of a man who fell out of his raft north of West Glacier.

Flathead County Search and Rescue and Two Bear Air responded and found the deceased man near the Blankenship Bridge.

Sheriff Heino said the identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

The Flathead County Sheriff's Office encourages the public to remember, that while the rivers are cool and inviting, they are incredibly unsafe currently. The rivers are extremely high and dangerous. The water is high, cold, and there is a significant amount of debris in the river. The river conditions are ever changing, and high waters make the water extremely unsafe.



The Flathead County Sheriff’s office is encouraging all people to stay out of rivers currently because the danger is so great, and when near water wear your life jacket.



- Flathead County Sheriff's Office statement

Developing story. Check back for updates.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks offers water safety advice at https://fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety.