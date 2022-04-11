Watch

Actions

Man dies in Monday morning accident near St. Regis

St Regis Fatal Accident 41122 Map
MTN News
St Regis Fatal Accident 41122 Map
Posted at 3:20 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 17:20:24-04

One person died after his vehicle collided with a logging truck on Monday morning in Mineral County.

The accident happened at approximately 6 a.m. on Montana Highway 135 near the intersection with Old Mill Loop east of St. Regis, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP reports a 74-year-old man from Hot Springs died in the accident.

The victim was traveling on Highway 135 when his pickup truck collided with a logging truck that was pulling out onto the road.

The man was taken to Mineral Community Hospital where he passed away.

The logging truck diver — a 42-year-old from Sandpoint, Idaho — was not injured in the crash.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the fatal accident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119