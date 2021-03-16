Man killed in Butte explosion identified

BUTTE — The Butte coroner identified the man killed in an explosion at a transportation company in Butte Monday afternoon as 31-year-old David Carpenter.

Carpenter was killed in an explosion just after 4 p.m. at Biggers Transport off Wynne Avenue. Another man was wounded in the incident and is being treated at a burn unit in Salt Lake City.

Carpenter and the 54-year-old man were working to repair an exterior oil holding tank at the time of the incident. They were using a welder and a grinder to repair a small hole in the tank, when oil fumes ignited and caused the explosion, according to Butte Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Zach Osborne.

