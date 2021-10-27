Watch

Actions

Man who died following Missoula police pursuit identified

items.[0].image.alt
James Rafferty/MTN News
Target Range Pursuit
Posted at 11:41 AM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 13:41:58-04

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a weekend police pursuit in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott says 33-year-old man Jade Champagne of East Helena died following a pursuit that ended when the man’s car went into a pond near Target Range School.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Sheriff McDermott said in a statement.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader