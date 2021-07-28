Man who was reported missing has been found dead in NE Montana

GREAT FALLS — Kevin Olson, who was reported missing on Monday, July 26, has been found deceased.

A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory had been issued for Olson on Monday evening.

The Sheridan County Sheriff's Office said that Olson's body was found at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 28, by officers using an airplane and cell phone location data to search for him.

The Sheriff's Office says that Olson was in a motorcycle crash on Highway 5 West, just west of Plentywood, and was found dead at the scene.

The Montana Highway Patrol report says that Olson failed to negotiate a curve in the road, and drove off the north side of the road and clipped a delineator post. The motorcycle continued through a ditch for about 560 feet before it came to rest.

The MHP is continuing to investigate the crash. We will update you if we get more information.



(JULY 26, 2021) The Montana Department of Justice on Monday evening issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson at the request of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin left Plentywood in northeastern Montana for a motorcycle trip to the South Dakota Black Hills area on Saturday and has not been heard from since.

He is driving a blue 2008 Honda motorcycle.

Kevin takes medication for a heart condition and there is concern for his health and safety.

Kevin is 53 years old, 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.