These Maps Show America’s Favorite Halloween Candies By State

Usually at this time of year America is focused on football rivalries and political divides. But, as it turns out, there’s some sweeter competition dividing regions, too.

As Halloween approaches, grocery delivery service Instacart dished the details on the candy preferences that dominate in different states. That’s right, depending on where you are in the country, your kids’ trick-or-treat haul could widely vary!

But when it comes to favorite candies, united we stand with chocolate: Of the top 10 candies sold in 2021, eight are in the chocolate category, according to Instacart’s calculations that measured sales by weight. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&M’s, M&M’s, Snickers and Hershey’s Milk Chocolate took the top spots.

Here’s a look at the candy contenders that have the most sweet-tooth cred:

The U.S. is Split on Chocolate Preferences

For the most, the Wicked Witches of the West prefer Peanut M&M’s and the Wicked Witches of the East are all about Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. Hawaii and New Hampshire are the outliers, choosing plain ol’ M&M’s as their favorite candy. The folks in Wyoming also appear to be their own island of Reese’s lovers amongst a sea of Peanut M&M’s fans.

Twizzlers Are Most Popular, but Red Vines Wins the West

When it comes to licorice, most of the country is on team Twizzler, according to Instacart’s stats, but Red Vines has a strong hold in the West and Pacific Northwest. This could be a hometown preference as Red Vines are manufactured in California’s Bay Area.

Milk Duds Dominate Whoppers Up North

As for chocolate-covered candies, Milk Duds and their caramel interior trump malted milk balls in most states, especially across the north. Though, if it were a popular vote, Whoppers might stand a chance since they have fans in California, Florida and Texas, which are among the most populated states in the country.

Battle of the Suckers: Dum-Dums vs. Blow Pops

The divide between the gum-filled Charms Blow Pops and the classic Dum-Dums is close enough we might need a recount, with the Midwestern and Great Plains states especially loving Blow Pops. But what would happen if we introduced a third-party candidate like the Tootsie Pop?

One more thing: The best states for trick or treating might just be Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Utah and Washington. For the past two years, consumers in these states have purchased the most Halloween candy overall on Instacart, according to the company.

What candy will you be filling up your basket with this year?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.