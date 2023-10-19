Marine in custody for homicide in fellow Marine's death on base

A Marine is currently being held in the custody of a North Carolina base's law enforcement, suspected of being connected to the death of another Marine.

According to officials, the suspect was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m. ET Wednesday night after an “incident” took place in an on-base barracks room in the Camp Lejeune base.

In an official statement, the death was classified as a homicide, with one Marine labeled as a suspect and another as the victim. However, the statement did not provide additional details, including the specifics surrounding the Marine's death or the exact nature of the "incident."

The incident took place just two days before the base's planned annual emergency response exercise, which is supposed to provide "realistic training opportunities meant to increase the installation’s emergency response efforts, command and control, and security capabilities,” the base said in a press release.

In 2021, a Marine sustained gunshot wounds in a base barracks, with authorities later confirming it was an accidental shooting, as reported by the Associated Press.

Camp Lejeunehas served as the headquarters for "expeditionary forces in readiness" since 1941, and currently hosts the II Marine Expeditionary Force, 2nd Marine Division, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, as well as various combat units and support commands, according to the base's website.

