University of Montana welcomes class of 2025

MISSOULA — Missoula grew in population Monday as University of Montana students were welcomed back to campus to move in.

There was hustling and bustling on the University of Montana's campus Monday as the class of 2025 moved in. Students received their keys and then made their way towards their dorm to start their college experience.

It's a constant coming and going on UM’s campus as families dropped their kids off for the start of the academic year and there's a general consensus from students, parents, and faculty about the year beginning.

“Feeling super excited," one person said

“Really excited for her next year being a Griz," added another.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News Classes begin at the University of Montana on Aug. 30.

That’s right, excitement.

A majority of the incoming class has been remote for a portion of their high school years, which makes coming to UM’s campus, where they will be having in-person classes, with no capping, all the more exciting.

The Knutsen family from Coville, Washington, moved their daughter in on Monday and although the excitement was high, so were the nerves about the start of the school year.

“I'm kind of nervous because I don't know if I'll like make friends like or sooner or later and I really want to make friends,” said UM freshman Bree Knutson.

Hannah Hishop/MTN News Knowles Hall on the University of Montana campus

“So you get here and there's just so much energy in the room and we're just everyone's excited to be here and that's a lot of fun,” said Bree's mom, Jen Knutson.

The move-in started out strong as UM welcomed 1,300 students today with dorms at full capacity.

UM spokesman Dave Kuntz says their planning has paid off, as any challenges that have happened thus far, have been anticipated and COVID-19 has not slowed move in down.

As the school year gets underway, students are encouraged to wear masks when inside and social distance.

“We're still meeting every single morning with Missoula City-County Health Department, to identify how variants impacting community and how it's impacting the campus." - UM spokesman Dave Kuntz

The excitement on campus was infectious and Fall Semester begins on Aug. 30, but until then the university is keeping students busy with orientation week just beginning.

UM is following a COVID-19 protocol and CDC recommendations for the upcoming year.