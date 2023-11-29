McDonald’s launches a new adult Happy Meal with artist Kerwin Frost

McDonald’s knows kids aren’t the only ones who love opening a Happy Meal box. There is something that makes everyone feel young at heart when they reach in and grab that toy while snagging a few french fries.

Last year, though, McDonald’s created an adult Happy Meal with brand Cactus Plant Flea Market, and people went crazy for it. Just in time for the holidays when most adults need a little pick me up, a new grown-up version of the popular kid’s meal is back at McDonald’s starting next month. This time, the fast-food chain is teaming up with artist and DJ Kerwin Frost for an exclusive McNugget Buddy toy collection.

McDonald's

MORE: Crocs now has styles inspired by McDonald’s characters

The Kerwin Frost Box and McNugget Buddy Collectibles will debut nationwide at McDonald’s restaurants starting Dec. 11. Frost is known for his eclectic and colorful style, which he used to help create the style for the newest McNugget Buddies collection. The McNugget Buddies debuted in 1988 as part of a limited-time Happy Meal promotion.

Now they are back and looking fresh!

Each Kerwin Frost Box will come with a choice of either a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets or Big Mac, fries, a soft drink and a special McNugget Buddy Collectible Toy designed by Frost. Each McNugget Buddy has its own mix-and-match outfit that can be shared with the other toys in the Happy Meals.

“Growing up in Harlem, New York, Kerwin found his McNugget Buddy collection to be a source of creative inspiration,” according to the press release. “So, it was only right for McDonald’s to bring back the Buddies, and through them, introduce fans to ‘Frost Way’ – where everyone is welcome to be exactly who they are.”

McDonald’s shared an image of the toys on social media — not in a tweet, but as the banner image on the company’s official X profile page.

X/McDonald's

MORE: A nearly $18 Big Mac meal is causing a stir on social media

For Frost, this partnership with McDonald’s taps into his own childhood memories and his desire to share his individuality message with the world.

“I’ve loved McDonald’s since I was a kid. I even had my own Ronald McDonald doll that I brought to picture day at school, and it was my dream to collect all the McNugget Buddies,” Frost said in the press statement. “Now, coming up with my own special set of Buddies – each one representing different aspects of self-expression – it’s unreal, a dream come true. McDonald’s has been a great partner from day one, and they’ve truly allowed me to create without limits. I hope the Kerwin Frost Box will serve as a reminder for people to hone their creativity and not be afraid to show the world who they really are.”

Frost will also release his own merchandise inspired by his collaboration with McDonald’s. You can find shirts, shoes and more on the designer’s official website starting Dec. 11.

McDonald’s launches a new adult Happy Meal with artist Kerwin Frost originally appeared on Simplemost.com, helping make the most out of life.

> > SIGN UP for the Simplemost weekly newsletter < <