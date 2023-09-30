Meta's AI chatbot features characters played by celebrities

Meta has announced new chatbots created with AI learning that borrow character and identity from real-life celebrities.

The Facebook parent company said the list of celebrity-played chatbots will have profiles on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta said it was introducing what it's calling Meta AI, in beta on all apps.

The company it would introduce a conversational assistant on Whatsapp, Instagram, Messenger and soon on Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses.

The company released a list of celebrities and influencers it would be working with, including Dwayne Wade, Kendall Jenner, Naomi Osaka, Paris Hilton, Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady and Charli D'Amelio.

The company also introduced AI studio, which "supports the creation of our AIs … we plan to make it available for people outside of Meta – coders and non-coders alike – to build AIs."

The company said it would use watermarks and other indicators to show when something had been created with AI, to lower the "chances of people mistaking them for human-generated content."

The inflencer chatbots have started to roll out in beta across the United States. New characters are expected to be "played" by Chloe Kim, Josh Richards and Bear Grylls.

