MHP urges seatbelts, sobriety, and safety after 5 deaths in 4 recent crashes

GREAT FALLS — Five people have died in four crashes within three days in north-central Montana, putting Montana on track for one of the most deaths in a single year in recent history.

Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said, “There has been an increase in fatalities throughout the year, we started off with a drastic increase compared to the last three years. However, since then the number has evened out a little more and we still have a few months to see how the end of the year is going to pan out.”

Montana has recorded 175 deaths due to crashes so far in 2021, which is 18 up from this time last year, and is already higher than the total deaths in 2019.

The MHP says the three primary causes of crashes are excessive speed, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper James Humiston says that speeding is his number one violation sees in his daily duties: “For me personally, I pull over a lot of speeding. There is a lot of roadway and they are definitely speeders.”

Nelson noted: “Speed limits are the maximum you should be traveling in ideal circumstances, so that doesn’t account for when it’s wet or icy roads or when it is heavily congested.”

Nelson also said, “The majority of these fatalities, because people have asked if they are just people traveling through Montana, but the majority are Montana residents.”

Many of the fatal crashes have been avoidable, and Nelson urges people to use good judgment and to wear a seatbelt: “Seatbelts. They are the cheapest life insurance policy you’ll ever have, just click it and your chances of your survival are drastically increased.”

MTN 5 people dead in 4 recent crashes in north-central Montana

Here are the four deadly crashes that happened between Friday, October 8, and Sunday, October 10: