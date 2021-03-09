Mineral County jail inmate death under investigation

SUPERIOR — A male inmate at the Mineral County Detention Center died on Sunday evening in the Superior jail.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth says an investigation into the death is underway and currently, “the death is believed to be an isolated incident with no additional safety concerns to other inmates.”

Sheriff Toth noted that pursuant to standard procedures regarding an in-custody death” the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has been asked to investigate the death.

The name and age of the inmate have not been released pending the notification of next of kin.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

