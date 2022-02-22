Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for two Browning boys

GREAT FALLS — (UPDATE, FEBRUARY 22, 2022) As of Tuesday morning, the Missing/Endangered Person Advisory remains in effect; it has not been canceled by the Montana Department of Justice.

However, Brian Miller - an attorney representing Tra Boggs, the father of the two boys - claims that the boys are with their father, and they are safe and in no danger.

The attorney has filed a complaint alleging corruption in the Blackfeet Family Tribal Court.

According to the court documents, the children's legal guardian is the aunt of their mother; their mother died in a car crash in December 2021.

Miller said in an email to MTN News: "There seems to be some shocking constitutional violations in the Blackfeet Tribal Court system and possibly corruption as well."

We will update you if we get more information.



(1st REPORT, FEBRUARY 21, 2022) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Traton and Cashton Boggs, at the request of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services. The advisory was issued just after 6 p.m. on Monday, February 21, 2022.

Traton Boggs is a 4-year-old boy, 3 foot 5 inches, 40 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Cashton Boggs is a 7-year-old boy, 4 foot 3, 60 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The boys are with their non-custodial father Tra Boggs, 21 years old, 5 foot 9, 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The father had the boys for visitation and is now refusing to return the boys to their mother. There is concern for the boys' safety and well-being.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reported the two boys missing on Saturday, February 19.

If you have any information on the location of Traton, Cashton, or Tra Boggs, you're asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000 or call 911.



