Missoula prepares for return of Griz football

MISSOULA — The first Grizzly football game in well over a year will kick off in Missoula on Saturday.

After missing out on the fall season, fans are ready for the spring games but due to COVID-19, the University of Montana is too -- which means there are things you should know before you go.

What fans need to know:

There is no tailgating. Security asks that you head straight to your seat as soon as you arrive as social distancing measures are in place.

Masks are required unless you're eating or drinking. Be sure to have a face covering.

Re-entry is not allowed. So, when you enter the stadium, plan to stay there.

Parking is first-come, first-serve. Even with fewer fans, plan accordingly.

University of Montana Police Chief Marty Ludemann said they will be enforcing guidelines, "but we do have some nuances with the COVID issues."

"We'll police the game and make it safe like we always do, but we do have a few extras that we have to do," Ludemann added. "The student-athletes, coaches, and university worked really hard to get to this point, and the Missoula County health department is allowing us to have fans, which is wonderful, so we just all need to do our part."

No matter where you're watching from, Missoula is welcoming game day -- restrictions and all.

"I will be here, keeping an eye on the floor, but I will also be watching the game as well. It's kind of hard to not pay attention when there's something that everybody cares about," said Thomas Meagher Bar bar manager Sam Catlin.

"We will be prepared as if it were a regular fall Griz game." That means the game on the TVs, and extra drinks stocked up," Catlin told MTN News. "It's just nice that Missoula has something that they can look forward to, as well," he continued.

Chief Ludemann said if everyone can follow the guidelines set out, they might be able to loosen restrictions further for future spring games.

