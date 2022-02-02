Avoid appliance and furniture delays by buying used

Do you need a new refrigerator or living room couch? Choices are slim, and waits can be months long due to the supply shortage, as kitchen appliance distributor Ken Reiman told us last fall.

"When I check on our vendor websites, they are just not available," he said at the time.

Since then, supplies have improved a bit, but shoppers still report long waits for many items for their homes.

So what if you don't have 3 months to wait? You might want to try....used.

Quality used and overstock goods with warranty

We're not talking about broken dishwashers and torn couches, that really should be in the landfill.

Beth Benson is a vice president of the ReStore, a non-profit seller of used household goods nationwide, that benefits Habitat for Humanity. With more than 800 nationwide, there may be one near you.

"We have couches, chairs, and dining room tables," Benson said. "And we sometimes have collectible things like mid-century modern. We clean it all up and treat it, and it is ready to go," she said.

With prices up, and waits for building supplies often long at chain stores, retailers that specialize in used and overstock appliances and furniture can be the solution, especially if money is tight or you need something right away.

When it comes to appliances, at the ReStore you can find everything from Grandma's 1975 Lady Kenmore washer (in gold, of course), to a 5-year-old Kitchen Aid stainless fridge, with an in-door ice maker.

The best thing about buying used is that you can find working dishwashers for $100, and microwaves for just $40.

Or how about a slightly used $10,000 Thermador range for just $2,000?

Benson says "if I were opening a small cafe or restaurant right now, and I needed to stock my kitchen, this Thermador would be perfect."

At the Restore, all have been tested out and have a 30-day money back guarantee (be sure to check return policies at other used appliance stores).

But it is not just furniture and appliances that are available.

"We always have overstock cabinets, plumbing, light fixtures," Benson said.

That means the claw foot tub or wood flooring (brand new) that your contractor says is on back order might be right at your local ReStore, or similar used goods outlet.

Shopper James Kellor loves the selection and bargain prices.

"I have bought some new stuff, at a decent price, versus going to the big box stores," he said.

So don't shrug off the idea of buying used during this time of supply shortages and long delays.

That way you don't waste your money.

