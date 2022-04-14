Montana Air National Guard hosts "Open Hangar" for teens

GREAT FALLS — Some high school students may now be considering joining the Montana Air National Guard, thanks to a job fair the organization hosted on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

It’s called Operation: Open Hangar and returned for the first time since 2019.

Staff Sergeant Dace Steinke was a busy man; as a recruiter, he talked with many of the high school students at the event.

"A lot of the misconception is that the Montana Air National Guard is just about the planes, but we're honestly so much more. We've got so many other different career fields that we can offer the kids,” Steinke.

CMR High School junior Levi Caffee was one of them; he said he had not considered joining the Guard prior to the job fair, but said seeing what the Guard has to offer made him think about it.

"I thought it'd be something to definitely check out in the future,” said Caffee. "I actually talked to the EOD (team) and that would be a pretty cool job to do. I thought that was pretty sick."

He had some advice for other students: "If you're really not sure on what to do in your future, i would definitely come check this out.”

SSgt Steinke said, “I think right now is the right time to bring it back because everyone's back in school, so it gives the kids an opportunity to kind of get back to normal. They're coming to us, they're asking questions, they're being a lot more interactive. When we're at a job fair we're kind of talking about information, we're showing them packets, we're showing them brochures. Here, they actually get to see what they would be doing."

