Montana continues dominance of Wyoming with another sweep in all-star basketball series

Make it five consecutive meetings that the Montana boys and girls have swept Wyoming in the Midland Roundtable all-star basketball series. The girls ran their win streak to 11 in a row, while the guys are now 20-0 under Steve Keller.

GIRLS: Montana 68, Wyoming 49

Montana's girls battled another strong defensive effort from Wyoming to win their 11th consecutive game in the series, 68-49.

"(Friday) after the game we felt like we had more to prove. We improved more on our 50-50 balls, rebounding, shooting - we were just more locked in this game. To get it done we knew we needed to finish better," Box Elder's Kyla Momberg said.

Montana's lead grew to 22, 39-17, at halftime, but Wyoming wouldn't let the game slip away completely, hanging around late in the game before Montana eventually pulled away for good.

"Oh yeah, It’s such a relief. That’s all we’ve talked this weekend is how we don’t want to be the team to break the streak," Momberg said.

Mya Hansen led Montana with 14 points while Box Elder's Kyla Momberg added 11. Montana now leads the all-time series 37-13.

BOYS: Montana 94, Wyoming 77

Billings Skyview's Payton Sanders poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Montana to its 20th consecutive win in the series, 94-77.

"This is a great group of guys. Any of us can score the ball. The best we’re going to play is together. Ten of the best players in the state and I think we showed it (Saturday)," Sanders said.

Montana opened the game on a 14-0 run, but Wyoming chipped away and had the lead down to three late in the second quarter. Wyoming also had it in single digits entering the fourth quarter, but a two-hand jam by Shelby's Rhett Reynolds served as the punctuation point on Montana's final run.

"Attacking was my number one (Saturday)," Sanders said.

Reynolds had 20 points for Montana, taking advantage of a distinct size advantage that Montana had down low.

"I just went after the glass and kept the ball high, because I knew nobody could go get it," Reynolds said.

Montana now owns the edge in the all-time series 65-27.