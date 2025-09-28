Billings family helps raise thousands for pediatric brain cancer research

BILLINGS— A Billings family helped raise thousands of dollars for pediatric brain cancer research Saturday morning.

The Bell family partnered with international charity The Cure Starts Now to host a kids fun run at the Barnyard Bash, an annual outdoor craft show and market.

The run was in honor of Maylin Bell, who died in March of 2024 from diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG), a rare type of brain cancer, at six years old.

“She always had a smile on her face. She was always cracking a joke. She loved bigger than anybody. She loved her family so much,” said Maylin’s mother, Meagan Bell.

The family reminisced on memories of Maylin more than a year after her passing.

“Her determination, her tenacity— (if) she set her mind to it, it was going to happen,” said Tyler Bell, Maylin’s father.

“She was my best friend,” said Dawsyn Bell, Maylin’s sister.

Over one hundred children and adults ran the 50-yard, quarter mile, half mile and one-mile races.

“It's really special. I'm glad that all these people are here,” said Maylin’s sister, Lainey Bell.

According to director of events for The Cure Starts Now, Grace Desserich, there are no people who have fully recovered from DIPG.

“You don't have the same options that other kids just have like chemo and radiation We're basically going to experimental treatments, which sometimes works sometimes don't,” said Desserich.

“When she was diagnosed, they told us three to six months is all we had. So, to go home and make memories, that's what we were told. No family should ever be told to just go home and make memories, not for a child,” added Meagan.

The proceeds from the run and vendor sponsors raised $3,500 that morning, and with vendor sponsors and an auction, that number is continuing to grow. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to The Cure Starts Now to research pediatric brain cancer.

“It really is incredible to see the kind of turnout and support that we have here in Billings, so I know the Bell family is very thankful. We are very thankful to have that support,” added Desserich.

The Bells plan to continue the fun run in the years to come.