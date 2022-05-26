Montana Remembered: Art of Copper Village Museum co-founder on display

ANACONDA— Montana Remembered is a collection of paintings and collages created by the founder of the Copper Village Museum and Art Center.

On display inside the art gallery are collages and paintings that tell the story of Anaconda through the eyes of Joeann Daley, co-founder of the museum and art center located inside the old city hall.

Shannon Warner, the director of the museum, says the story that is being told through the art makes it more special.

"Art is often more than just beautiful drawings, but it really tells a story and makes you feel hope and joy," said Warner.

Kaitlyn Aguiles - MTN NEWS Montana Remembered is a collection of paintings and collages created by the founder of the Copper Village Museum and Art Center.



The exhibit displays Daley experiencing Anaconda’s growth as a mining city, to her travels outside the country, Anaconda’s fall, and ending with the hope of the Copper Village Museum and Art Center.

Daley and a group of women founded the Copper Village in the early 70s. The center originated in an old, abandoned church across from the courthouse before moving to the city hall building. The inspiration behind the name comes from Anaconda’s mining history and the people who worked to keep hope in the community once the glory days became more than a memory.

"It’s a village of people that helped make Copper Village and so it’s special in that meaning," said Warner.

Daley and the founders of Copper Village worked together to save the current location from demolition. Warner says she is grateful for all that the founders did to make Copper Village what it is today.

"I just think of all of the great opportunities she helped create for us to have today and we thank her for that," said Warner.

The art will be on display until June 5.

