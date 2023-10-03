Montana State fraternity is on probation after two reports of sexual assault

BOZEMAN — A Montana State University fraternity is on probation after two reports of sexual assault.

On Friday, Sept. 22, two students reported they were victims of sexual assault at the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity House on Grant and 5th Avenue near campus. According to a release sent out by the University, other than the location, the two incidents appear unrelated and do not involve any of the same individuals.

University officials tell us there is no criminal investigation. However, the fraternity has been placed on conduct probation and on alcohol-free status while University staff look into any violations of policy or the student code of conduct.

