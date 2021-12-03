Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay enters transfer portal

BOZEMAN — With less than 48 hours to go until Montana State's playoff game against UT Martin, starting quarterback Matthew McKay dropped a bombshell on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The junior quarterback, who transferred from NC State in 2020, has announced he has entered the NCAA transfer portal. A Montana State spokesperson confirmed McKay's decision with MTN Sports.

McKay has struggled mightily in his last six games, only throwing for over 200 yards just once. On the year, he has a 62% completion percentage, 2,021 passing yards and 17 touchdowns.

Last week when asked about McKay's struggles, first-year offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright declined to comment and only added that they would get better at the position.

McKay will not be playing in their playoff game against UT Martin on Saturday and it's unknown who would take his place. A source at Montana State has said the starter will be named Saturday. Right now, junior quarterback Tucker Rovig is listed as second on the depth chart.