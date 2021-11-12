Montana State women's basketball falls on the road to Gonzaga

SPOKANA, WA — (EDITOR'S NOTE: MONTANA STATE ATHLETICS PRESS RELEASE)

Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Truong scored a game-high 16 points to lead four Bulldogs in double-figures as the Zags handed Montana State a 72-47 setback at the McCarthey Center on Thursday night.

Gonzaga (1-0) used a commanding 15-6 edge in rebounding in the opening 10-minutes and built a 21-6 cushion on a Truong jumper at the 1:49 mark. The Zags took a 37-19 lead into intermission as Montana State (1-1) shot just 27.6% from the field, while the Bulldogs converted at 50%.

“We’re just not playing as a group yet,” said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. “And we need to be more disciplined on offense. I thought once we started being more patient in the fourth quarter, we started to find our rhythm, but we need to be able to play at that level for an entire game and not just the last five minutes.”

Gonzaga outscored Montana State 35-28 in the second half as the Bobcats improved its shooting hitting at a 37% clip. MSU also closed the battle of the glass, as the Zags held a five-rebound advantage over the final 20 minutes.

Darian White was the only MSU player in double-figures with 15 points. She also added a team-high eight rebounds and dished out three assists. Sophomore Lexi Deden added seven points and four rebounds.

For the game, MSU shot 32.1% from the field, 25% from long distance and 85.7% from the line. Gonzaga went 50.9% from the field, including 41.7% from beyond the arc. The Bulldogs outrebounded MSU 43-27 and held a 20-4 margin in second change points. GU also posted a 24-9 edge in points off turnovers.

Montana State plays at UNLV on Saturday at 2 p.m. (MT) at the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas.

