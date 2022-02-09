Montana State's Troy Andersen invited to NFL Combine

BOZEMAN — Montana State's Troy Andersen received an invite to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, the league announced Wednesday morning.

The linebacker was only one of 21 FCS players to be invited to this year's combine, which features a total of 324 prospects.

Keep climbing - another opportunity to show what you are all about! We are so proud!#BobcatBuilt | #GoCatsGo https://t.co/yYEeSbx9tS — Brent Vigen (@bvigen) February 9, 2022

Andersen had a prolific senior campaign for the Bobcats, amassing 147 total tackles (83 solo), 14 tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, seven pass breakups, and a fumble recovery.

After the 2021 season, the Dillon native earned Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year honors, 2021 FCS ADA Defensive Player of the Year, Phil Steele/Draftscout.com FCS Defensive Player of the Year, and was named a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is given to the best FCS defensive player.

The last Bobcat to receive an invite to the NFL Combine was Beau Sandland in 2016 who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round (252nd overall).

The NFL Combine will take place in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium from March 1 through March 7.