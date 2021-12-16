Montana's Justin Ford, Brian Buschini and MSU's Troy Andersen named to the 2021 FCS ADA All-America Team

(Editor's Note: Montana State Press Release)

The Division I Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association (FCS ADA), in coordination with the 15 FCS conference offices, is proud to announce the 2021 FCS ADA All-America Team.

The ninth annual award recognizes the top student-athletes from FCS institutions across 11 different positions. The 2021 class includes student-athletes from 10 different institutions, representing seven different conferences. Voting was conducted by a national panel, consisting of media and sports information directors.

Nicki Moore, president of the FCS ADA and the vice president and director of athletics at Colgate University reflected, "It was an honor to learn more about each of these remarkable football student-athlete nominees. From service in the community to undergraduate research, these student-athletes are not only performing at the highest level on the field of play - they are also taking full advantage of their educational opportunities in the classroom, on campus and in their communities. On behalf of the Football Championship Subdivision Athletics Directors Association, I extend my warmest congratulations and deepest respect to this year's FCS ADA All-America Team members."

From the 11 All-America Team honorees, an Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year will be announced on January 6, 2022, in advance of the FCS National Championship Game. The Offensive Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year recipients will be recognized at the FCS national championship contest in Frisco, Texas, during an on-field presentation.

The following student-athletes earned 2021 All-America laurels from the FCS ADA, as the top players from each of their positions:

Position Name Institution Conference QB Eric Barriere Eastern Washington Big Sky Conference RB Quay Holmes East Tennessee St. Southern Conference WR Xavier Gipson Stephen F. Austin Western Athletic Conference TE Kemari Averett Bethune-Cookman SWAC OL Trevor Penning Northern Iowa Missouri Valley Football PK Ethan Ratke James Madison CAA DL Isaiah Chambers McNeese Southland Conference LB Troy Andersen Montana State Big Sky Conference DB Justin Ford Montana Big Sky Conference RS Montrell Washington Samford Southern Conference P Brian Buschini Montana Big Sky Conference

Of the 11 student-athletes, eight participated in the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship Playoff bracket, and two will play in the semifinals this weekend.

