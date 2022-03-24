Helena Bighorns' Eric Buchholz has 52-save shutout to top Granite City Lumberjacks

ST. LOUIS — You hear it all the time in sports, defense wins championships. That’s exactly how the Helena Bighorns topped the Granite City Lumberjacks 2-0 Wednesday night in their first game of the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament.

The Bighorns are seeded third and the Lumberjacks are seeded second in the tournament.

The first goal of the night came on a power play in the first period with 9:38 seconds left from Liam Bland assisted by Sam Feamster and Tyler Bloom. The second goal of the night came in the third with 5:30 from Tylor Greene, who was also assisted by Bloom, as well as Harlan Wojtusik.

The absolute star of the night was this team’s defense.

The team shut down four power plays and Eric Buchholz, who was in net tonight for the Bighorns, finished with 52 saves for a shutout.

Buchholz had a great night in net, but not without his teammates who are always willing to put their bodies on the line and take some shots.

The game ended with your typical team celly, followed by plenty of goalie hugs.

The Bighorns will be back in action on Friday against the El Paso Rhinos at 6 p.m.

